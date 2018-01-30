Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Smith keeps rolling at CIBA’s ‘Champions Night’

January 29, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman’s Alexander Smith continued his winning ways at the Cayman Islands Boxing Association’s ‘Champions Night’ Saturday 27th January at the Dalmain Ebanks Boxing Gym. Smith, 18, who recently won a gold medal in the bantamweight division at the 2017 Caribbean Championships in December 2017, defeated Johan Josephs via judges decision. Afterwards, Smith says there was room for improvement.

“I would say that I was a little sloppy today, but I was kind of injured but I am ok.”

Smith has now won his last four fights dating back to London’s Alliance Amateur Boxing Championships in November 2017.

Josephs, 25, who was fighting in 2nd amateur bout of his career, gave Smith a strong challenge, landing a number of shots including a flurry that prompted a standing eight-count. Afterwards, Josephs said he’s staying positive no matter the result.

“I think I did good, I felt great, fought great, he just came out the better man today. You win some, you learn some, never loses just lessons.”

Here’s a look at all the results from ‘Champions Night’:

Neandra Forbes-Morgan defeated Precious Davis

DaVinci Jackson defeated Michael Pearson

Alexander Smith defeated Johan Josephs

Eduardo Montalvo defeated Aaron Miller

 

