Snow storm ravages US: Cayman Airways waives fees

The winter storm ravaging the northeast United States freezes some flights between New York City and Grand Cayman.

This as two major airports in the Big Apple close, that includes JFK which is a direct flight destination for flights to and from Grand Cayman on Cayman Airways and Jet Blue.

For its part Cayman Airways is temporarily allowing passengers on New York flights to make voluntary changes to their itineraries without change fees and fare difference charges.

A Cayman Airways statement today (4 January) said only passengers ticketed on or before 3 January for travel between Grand Cayman and JFK from 4-5 January will be granted the waiver.

Travel must be rescheduled by 5 January and the new travel dates must occur between 6-12 January 2018.

That’s as more rough weather is expected in the region.

Meanwhile, we caught up over the phone with one Caymanian today stranded in the Big Apple.

Businessman Lincoln Robinson said he is waiting for word on when he and his family will return to Cayman.

“We are stuck here at JFK I carried my daughter for a minor surgery and now we are stuck here in the airport now and it is a rough task,” said Mr. Robinson.

We’ll keep you up to date on any other flight cancellations associated with this winter storm.

