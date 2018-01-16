Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Culture News

South African philanthropist visits Cayman for SDA conference

January 15, 2018
Joe Avary
The Seventh Day Adventist Church welcomed South African philanthropist Zukisani Mxoli for its annual convention.

Mr. Mxoli and his wife were helping a community outside his native Johannesberg build a church. The economy took a turn and the project fell into hardship.

Mr. Mxoli told Cayman 27 he and his wife risked their own stability, funding the project with their own money. The couple ended up within a hair’s breath of losing their home when a major businessman stepped in with a very important offer.

“They came to our home, they were ready to take everything, and god in his messy, he came through for us, he saw our faithfulness, and just as he did with Abraham, just at the brink of the, just in the nick of timehe came through for us with a project that we didn’t even work for and that gave us enough money to pay for our responsibilities,” said Mr. Mxoli.

He’ll be making several appearances around Cayman this week.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

