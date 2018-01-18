Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Culture Environment News

South Sound project moves foward, work to begin in February

January 17, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Work is set to begin next month on the long-awaited South Sound boardwalk project.
According to a Government Information Services statement, a contract was signed with Phoenix Construction Group for the project late last year, but they say some final technical details had to be worked out prior to its commencement.
The project entails a 10-12 ft wide boardwalk about 1500 ft long along the South Sound Road complemented with benches, parking and a bike lane.
The project is expected to be completed by mid to late June.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

