South Sound project moves foward, work to begin in February

Work is set to begin next month on the long-awaited South Sound boardwalk project.

According to a Government Information Services statement, a contract was signed with Phoenix Construction Group for the project late last year, but they say some final technical details had to be worked out prior to its commencement.

The project entails a 10-12 ft wide boardwalk about 1500 ft long along the South Sound Road complemented with benches, parking and a bike lane.

The project is expected to be completed by mid to late June.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

