Stabbing victim out of hospital: No charges laid

The victim in Saturday’s (30 December) stabbing at the Strand has been released from the hospital.

Today (3 January) police confirmed the 25-year-old man of West Bay was sent home. They say no charges have been laid in the incident.

The man was wounded during a fight involving three others. They all sustained varying injuries from the incident and all were arrested on suspicion of various offences including one man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

