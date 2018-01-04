Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Stabbing victim out of hospital: No charges laid

January 3, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The victim in Saturday’s (30 December) stabbing at the Strand has been released from the hospital.
Today (3 January) police confirmed the 25-year-old man of West Bay was sent home. They say no charges have been laid in the incident.
The man was wounded during a fight involving three others.  They all sustained varying injuries from the incident and all were arrested on suspicion of various offences including one man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

