Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Flow – 4G LTE (Jan 2018)
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

State of emergency declared in St. James, Jamaica

January 18, 2018
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

Soldiers have descended on areas of St. James from this morning (18 January) carrying out searches.

Some rights have been suspended and security significantly increased, including the right to search places without a warrant.

322 murders were recorded in St. James by the end of 2017, 67 more than in 2016.

The US Embassy in Kingston has issued a warning to citizens providing advisory actions, monitor local media for updates, be aware of surroundings, cooperate with police or military personnel, don’t resist police or military inspections of cars or personal belongings and allow time for transit on roads in St. James.

The United Kingdom also issued a travel advisory.  Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness added security forces are still expected to be humane to all citizens

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Kirk Freeport Generic
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: