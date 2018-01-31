Strong showing for Cayman’s sailors at Boomerang Regatta

Six sailors represented the Cayman Islands Sailing Club at the 76th Annual Boomerang Regatta at the Lauderdale Yacht club 27th-28th January.

Five of the squad competed in the Optimist class, with two competing in their first international competition. Sailing in the Green Fleet, 11-year-old Charlie Hunn placed 1st overall in his international debut, winning 3 of his first 6 races on day one. 11-year-old Xavier Marshall placed 5th place overall in the Yellow Fleet, also debuting internationally for Cayman. Competing in the more senior divisions were Jaspar Nielson placing 7th in the Blue Fleet as well as Matheo Capasso and George Hider, finishing 6th and 11th in the Red Fleet.

The CISC was also represented by Ava Hider racing in the Laser 4.7 class. Hider surged to 5th overall in the division, winning the last two races of the series.

Cayman’s sailors will compete next at the Palamos Regatta in Spain 14-18 February, while Cayman’s Laser 4.7 and Radial sailors will prepare for the Golf Coast Championships in Tampa, Florida starting 30th March.

