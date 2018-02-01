Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Suckoo appoints District Council, Calls for similar move islandwide

January 31, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo says it’s time Government implements district councils across Cayman since these councils will be in a better position to deal with the day-to-day issues by members of the community.
This week Mr. Suckoo announced the appointment of his own six-member district council chaired by Olson Anderson. His former political challenger Raul Gonsalves was appointed deputy chairman. He said the Council will be an effective tool in helping address constituents’ concerns.
“It’s more important to me, it’s important to constituents that I get this done. This is why I pushed it forward, top of my agenda because without having governmental support for the things I want to do in my constituency this is an option for me to get it done,” said Mr. Suckoo.
Mr. Suckoo said he does not believe district councils are a government priority. We reached out to the Premier’s Office for a response. We are yet to hear back.

