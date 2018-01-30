Suckoo on crime: “More proactive approach needed”

Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo is calling for a more proactive approach to dealing with crime.

His call comes on the heels of Cayman’s first murder of 2018 and a continuing upward trend of burglaries and robberies.

Mr. Suckoo says his Newlands constituents have expressed concerns to him about crime especially after a number of attempted break-ins in his area and after Cayman recorded its first murder two weeks ago.

“I know that the police are stretched, but every time they ask for resources they get them. We do not need to become a police state, but I think we need to be a bit more proactive in dealing with crime. We need to be very proactive as far as addressing young people getting pulled into crime and addressing the underlying factors as to why that is happening,” Mr Suckoo said.

Mr. Suckoo said seeing the police more often in the community will go a long way in dealing with crime and there should be a greater effort in enforcing traffic laws as well.

