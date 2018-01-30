Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
News

Suckoo on crime: “More proactive approach needed”

January 29, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo is calling for a more proactive approach to dealing with crime.
His call comes on the heels of Cayman’s first murder of 2018 and a continuing upward trend of burglaries and robberies.
Mr. Suckoo says his Newlands constituents have expressed concerns to him about crime especially after a number of attempted break-ins in his area and after Cayman recorded its first murder two weeks ago.
“I know that the police are stretched, but every time they ask for resources they get them. We do not need to become a police state, but I think we need to be a bit more proactive in dealing with crime. We need to be very proactive as far as addressing young people getting pulled into crime and addressing the underlying factors as to why that is happening,” Mr Suckoo said.
Mr. Suckoo said seeing the police more often in the community will go a long way in dealing with crime and there should be a greater effort in enforcing traffic laws as well.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport Generic
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Clean Gas
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: