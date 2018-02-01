Technical and vocational awareness a Chamber priority

The Chamber of Commerce’s new three-year advocacy agenda and action plan focuses on education, employment, and workforce development.

New Chamber President Paul Byles said he plans to build relationships between businesses and the students that will one day comprise Cayman’s future labour force.

He said the chamber plans to raise awareness of the wealth of opportunities that exist in technical and vocational trades.

“In that particular area there are so many opportunities for those Caymanians to have their own business, and we want to educate them more about the opportunity, we are going to use things like our careers day, job fair thing that we do, where we have hundreds of students that go through to help make a stronger link between the students and businesses,” said Mr. Byles.

He told Cayman 27 work placement programmes could be one avenue to introduce young people to careers such as carpentry, plumbing, and electrical work.

