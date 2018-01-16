Teenager arrested following 2 knife-point robberies

A teenage boy remains in police custody after a pair of knife-point robberies over the weekend.

The first incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday (12 January) on Eastern Avenue near the junction with Bodden Road.

A man approached a woman at a bus stop, took out a knife and stole her bag.

The next night, three males approached two women near Public Beach.

One brought out a knife and demanded money. They made off with a handbag and cash.

The women were not injured.

Officers responded along with the Air Operations Unit. They set up roadblocks and arrested a boy fitting the description of one of the suspects.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

