Teenager arrested following 2 knife-point robberies

A teenage boy remains in police custody after a pair of knife-point robberies over the weekend.
The first incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday (12 January) on Eastern Avenue near the junction with Bodden Road.
A man approached a woman at a bus stop, took out a knife and stole her bag.
The next night, three males approached two women near Public Beach.
One brought out a knife and demanded money. They made off with a handbag and cash.
The women were not injured.
Officers responded along with the Air Operations Unit. They set up roadblocks and arrested a boy fitting the description of one of the suspects.
