Tennis Club confirms manager Seward arrested on embezzlement charges

January 24, 2018
Jordan Armenise
In a statement sent to Cayman 27 earlier today (24 January) the Cayman Islands Tennis Club’s Vice President Peter Anderson confirmed the identity of a club employee arrested for embezzlement Friday 19th January.

“There has been much speculation as to the recent events at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club (CITC). I would like to clarify that Rob Seward, the Head Pro at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club was arrested for financial improprieties pertaining to the club and this is being fully investigated by the RCIPS Financial Crime Unit. I understand that Mr. Seward is cooperating with the police. The club continues to run as normal.”

Police confirmed Monday (22 January) “a man, aged 46 of George Town, was arrested on suspicion of Fraud, Theft, and Obtaining Property by Deception in connection with moneys taken from accounts belonging to the Cayman Islands Tennis Club.”

Seward is currently out on bail. He has not been charged.

 

