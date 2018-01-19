Tennis: Ellison, Wilkinson, Booker winners in first junior tennis circuit

The Cayman Islands Tennis Club played host to the first PwC Junior Circuit Tennis Tournament of 2018. With some of the players moving up an age group, the draw saw 27 entrants total with 17 participants in the 14-under, the largest draw ever in the series history. This was also the first tournament that offered a doubles divisions for both 18-under and 14-under, giving the players additional experience in the format.

The tournament commenced on Friday (12 January) and finished on Saturday (13 January). Tournament Director Rob Seward felt “all the players competed well and showed a great sportsmanship throughout.”

In the 10-under division, four participants played in a round robin draw. Phin Ellison, the winner of the last PwC Master’s tournament in 2017, came out on top again. Albert Berksoy took second place, with Quinn Small winning the consolation. A special mention should be made of new participant, Milana Thompson, who competed well in her first tournament.

The 14-under division finals saw an absolutely fantastic match as Sebastian Bjuro took on second seed Willow Wilkinson. It was a very hard fought match between the two with Willow winning her first title, 6-4, 7-5. Sebastian played a great final and should have no shame in taking second. Zach Jackson took 3rd place defeating a tough competitor in Rafael Wejbora 6-3 6-3. Ben Priaulx defeated Jay Jackson to win the consolation trophy in a fantastic match against Jay. Zach Jackson and Sebastian Bjuro won the 14 and under doubles division as they defeated Phoebe Claybourn and Grace Beighton in the finals.

The 18-under division witnessed another epic final between Jake Booker defeated Lauren Fullerton. Booker came from behind to win 2-6, 6-4, 7-5. This was a repeat match up from the PwC 2017 Masters event and was a tight contest between the two top seeds. Last year’s 14-under champion Jakub Neveril moved up a division to face Jake Booker in the semi-final, finishing 3rd. Oskar Bjuro took the consolation prize. In the 18-under doubles final, Jake Booker and Oskar Bjuro defeated Willow Wilkinson and Lauren Fullerton for the championship.

