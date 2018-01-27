Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
The Lionfish invasion: Has Mother Nature figured it out?

January 26, 2018
Joe Avary
Has Mother Nature figured out the Lionfish invasion? That’s one question groups like Lionfish University are working hard to answer.

Lionfish cullers have reported lionfish populations on the decline in recent months, but why?

Results from the first phase of Central Caribbean Marine Institute’s tagging survey have yielded some evidence of predation. Another theory: The recent discovery of Lionfish specimens with curious lesions could indicate disease or a parasite.

“We’ve had several divers send us pictures of lionfish with various lesions and abnormalities,” said Stacy Frank of the Lionfish University.

“They are not finding hundreds of lionfish dead floating on the water, there is no die-off that anyone is seeing,” said Jim Hart of the Lionfish University.

Some have suggested the Lionfish are keeping to deeper waters, the scientific community is searching for answers.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

