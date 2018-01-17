The race to Cyprus: Cayman’s Opti sailors prepare for final national competition

Just days away from the final national optimist race of the season, Head Coach Raphael Harvey says whomever is selected to the 2018 Optimist World Sailing Championships in Cyprus will see success.

“We’ve got some really really good sailors but whoever goes with the group that we have, there’s a chance we can do really really well.”

Harvey adds one sailor in particular stands out: 13-year-old Matheo Capasso. With a number of international competitions under his belt for 2017 such as the National Championships in Ireland, North America and Bahamas, Harvey says Capasso is poised for a favorable result.

“He’s been sailing really really well. He’s been to a lot of events. There’s a lot of prep going into Cyprus so we are looking forward to great things from Matheo.”

Coach David Labrouche of ‘8 Days A Week Sailing’ now in his 3rd visit to Cayman says optimist sailors were already equipped with strong fundamentals.

“When I first came here, what was notable they all had the love for sport and the sailing, which is most important. Definitely the boat handling and the ability of the sailors wasn’t lacking.”

Labrouche adds the only thing holding sailors like Capasso back is competition.

“The shortage of the numbers on the line because of the size of the country. That brings a difficulty in the big competition when their on the start line with a 100 sailors.”

Harvey says the increased competition between sailors in Cayman will deliver international results.

“By pushing each other more at home, you find that when you go overseas then you’re at a much better standard as oppose to one person dominating you feel like your a big fish in a small pond.”

We will find out who is the biggest fish in the pond on the 20th and 21st January at the Cayman Islands Sailing Club.

