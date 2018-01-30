The sweet Taste of Cayman

Thousands of people came hungry and left with satisfied stomachs Saturday after attending the 30th Taste of Cayman.
The event has become a favourite on Cayman’s social calendar.
Cayman 27 crews were there to catch all the sights and sounds.
