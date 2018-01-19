Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Thick skin a must at times for those in regulatory roles

January 18, 2018
Joe Avary
The Department of Environment said it’s unfazed by criticism that’s come its way, including from the highest levels of government.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin labeled the National Conservation Law ‘ridiculous’ and an ‘impediment to business’ in two high profile speeches last year. His argument: The pendulum has swung too far in favor of conservation.

DOE Deputy Director Tim Austin told Cayman 27 that being a regulatory agency does not always guarantee popularity.

“Once you are in a regulatory role, or you are in a role where you have to make recommendations that often aren’t easy or not what people want to hear, then yeah, you are going to have to be able to stand behind those and have the thick skin to deal with the repercussions of people that don’t understand,” said Mr. Austin.

A review committee is due to take a look at the law early this year.

The National Conservation Law was only fully implemented in late 2016, and a centerpiece of Mr. McLaughlin’s first administration.

 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

