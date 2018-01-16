Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
News

Tiger shark tagged by Guy Harvey Research Institution breaks record

January 15, 2018
Felicia Rankin
A tiger shark in the region makes history.

That’s right they’re calling him Andy.

He was caught and tagged in Bermuda by the Guy Harvey Research Institute in Nova Southeastern University is making waves by making a new record.

Andy has become the longest tracked tiger shark ever travelling more than 37,500 miles.

“Til now we didn’t fully understand how cyclical this movement is and for how long and as my father previously said its done on one propeller its an incredible feat of a shark and it shows how well they’ve evolved,” said Jessica Harvey project manager of Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation.

This has been over a 3 and a half-year period that Andy has provided data helping researchers to better understand the majestic and mysterious creature.

