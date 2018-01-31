Blockchain leaders are turning to Cayman as a hub for this emerging, cutting-edge industry. Tonight Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath sat down with Blockchain entrepreneurs Anthem Blanchard and Cynthia Blanchard who attended the D10E conference yesterday (29 January) at the Ritz. They have also set up their own Blockchain company in Cayman as part of the special economic zone at Cayman Enterprise Company. They discussed industry trends and how you can get involved.
-
Share This!
Top Story: Blockchain attraction and Cayman
January 30, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
News
CITA’s plan to reduce crime
January 30, 2018
Crime • News
Man stable after Brac crash, car involved was reported stolen
January 30, 2018
News
Driver unscathed after car overturns on Old Crewe Rd
January 30, 2018
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.