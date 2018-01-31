Top Story: Blockchain attraction and Cayman

Blockchain leaders are turning to Cayman as a hub for this emerging, cutting-edge industry. Tonight Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath sat down with Blockchain entrepreneurs Anthem Blanchard and Cynthia Blanchard who attended the D10E conference yesterday (29 January) at the Ritz. They have also set up their own Blockchain company in Cayman as part of the special economic zone at Cayman Enterprise Company. They discussed industry trends and how you can get involved.

