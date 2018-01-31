Top Story: Blockchain attraction and Cayman

Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Blockchain attraction and Cayman

January 30, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Blockchain leaders are turning to Cayman as a hub for this emerging, cutting-edge industry. Tonight Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath sat down with Blockchain entrepreneurs Anthem Blanchard and Cynthia Blanchard who attended the D10E conference yesterday (29 January) at the Ritz. They have also set up their own Blockchain company in Cayman as part of the special economic zone at Cayman Enterprise Company. They discussed industry trends and how you can get involved.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

