Top Story: Cayman’s emergency readiness

January 10, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman experienced its first Tsunami wave in recent history last night (9 January) and many took to social media expressing concerns by the delay in Hazard Management’s response to what could have been a potentially serious disaster. Tonight HCMI’s Danielle Coleman and Simon Boxall joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales to break down how Cayman’s response system works and what’s being done to remedy the gaps experienced last night.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

