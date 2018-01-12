Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Flow – 4G LTE (Jan 2018)
News

Top Story: CI YMCA CEO Gregory Smith discusses youth intiatives

January 12, 2018
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

CEO of Cayman Islands chapter of the YMCA Gregory Smith joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales to discuss the organization’s programmes on island and their Leaders for Youth conference that kicks off tomorrow (12 January.)

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Clean Gas
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: