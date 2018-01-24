Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Flow – 4G LTE (Jan 2018)
Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

Top Story: Crime in Cayman, MLA Bryan says a unified approach is needed

January 23, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Crime has been a topical issue, especially in recent weeks with an upsurge in gun-related crimes and of course, Cayman recording its first murder of 2018 on Saturday (20 January.) George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan says there must be a concerted effort from all to address crime. He sat down with Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath on tonight’s Top Story segment.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport Generic
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: