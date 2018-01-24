Top Story: Crime in Cayman, MLA Bryan says a unified approach is needed

Crime has been a topical issue, especially in recent weeks with an upsurge in gun-related crimes and of course, Cayman recording its first murder of 2018 on Saturday (20 January.) George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan says there must be a concerted effort from all to address crime. He sat down with Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath on tonight’s Top Story segment.

