Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
News

Top Story: Fighting the flu

January 8, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

It’s flu season and the numbers here in Cayman are on the rise. Joining Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales to discuss the situation is the Public Health Department’s Timothy McLaughlin.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport Generic
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: