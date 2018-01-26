Top Story: Gender pay gap explored

Gender pay inequality is a real issue in Cayman, according to Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders and activist Chanda Glidden. Tonight (25 January) they sat down with Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath to discuss the implications of the pay gap and what can be done to fix the issue, from legislation to what we as a society can do.
