Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales, Joe Avary and Jordan Armenise discuss this week’s top news makers.
-
Share This!
Top Story: Reporters Roundtable
January 19, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
Business • Environment • News • Politics
Chamber luncheon audience treated to preview of future Dart projects
January 19, 2018
Crime • News
Police still searching for missing West Bay residents
January 19, 2018
Business • Culture • News • Politics
Net margin decreases as Cayman Airways faces new Cuba reality
January 19, 2018
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.