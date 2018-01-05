Tour operator wants Barkers cleaned

Tour operators working out of Barkers say they are sick of the trash washing up and left there. They are calling for more clean up crews.

Spirit of the West owner, Paul Rivers has been bringing tourists into West Bay’s Barkers National Park on horseback for the past 12 years, but with trash being washed ashore, he says he has to include the garbage in the tour.

“They are under the impression that people come here and dump trash and leave it here and no one pays attention, but I’ll let them know that the trash washes in and sometimes maybe once every quarter, you’ll have a clean up,” said Mr. Rivers.

Mr. Rivers said its items of trash, like this door that wash ashore Barkers beach and is giving Cayman’s tourism product a bad image.

“The door actually washed in from the ocean, I saw that myself but the mattress and the chair you saw at the beginning, they were dumped here by nasty people and I stress that, very nasty and untidy people that do not care about the environment,” said Mr. Rivers.

Mr. Rivers said he brought his concerns about the situation to MLA Bernie Bush so they can find a solution to the problem.

“When we bring guests to ride on the beach, they take pictures especially, the garbage that is caught in the pictures, cause the pictures go all around the world and I don’t think that is a great way of advertising a beautiful place like Cayman Islands,” said Mr. Rivers.

He claims he was contacted by a Hollywood to film in the barkers area with his company, but he was forced to decline.

“I had to turn them down because I don’t want to promote the Cayman Islands in this present condition, I don’t want the world to have the wrong idea,” said Mr. Rivers.

Mr. Rivers is suggesting using inmates who are serving time for “lighter” offenses to clean the beach on a consistent basis.

We reached out to the Recreation, Parks and Cemetery Unit, about cleaning Barkers National Park but no response was recieved by news time. We also reached to MLA Bernie Bush who says he addressed the issue with his fellow government MLA’s about cleaning up the area.

