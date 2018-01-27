‘Tournament for Felix’ raises $2500 for cancer-stricken youth footballer

A football tournament and fundraiser held at the Cayman International School Field Saturday 20 January in honor of seven-year-old Felix Lubin raised $2500. Lubin is currently battling stage-four neuroblastoma, and tournament organizer Kirsty Isbister says the turnout was a strong demonstration of unity for the Lubin family.

“Everyone here has shown amazing support for the Lubin family. The fact that we have this amazing community in the Cayman Islands, Caymankind is in full force with the parents and children’s participation. We are trying to raise as much money and awareness for this nasty disease.”

Lubin was diagnosed December 15th and is currently receiving intensive treatment at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami.

Lubin was a member of CIS’s under-9 football team and played many sports on island. Athletes paid $20 entry fee with the proceeds going to support the Lubin family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

