Sports

‘Tournament for Felix’ raises $2500 for cancer-stricken youth footballer

January 26, 2018
Jordan Armenise
A football tournament and fundraiser held at the Cayman International School Field Saturday 20 January in honor of seven-year-old Felix Lubin raised $2500. Lubin is currently battling stage-four neuroblastoma, and tournament organizer Kirsty Isbister says the turnout was a strong demonstration of unity for the Lubin family.

“Everyone here has shown amazing support for the Lubin family. The fact that we have this amazing community in the Cayman Islands, Caymankind is in full force with the parents and children’s participation. We are trying to raise as much money and awareness for this nasty disease.”

Lubin was diagnosed December 15th and is currently receiving intensive treatment at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami.
Lubin was a member of CIS’s under-9 football team and played many sports on island. Athletes paid $20 entry fee with the proceeds going to support the Lubin family.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

