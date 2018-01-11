Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Flow – 4G LTE (Jan 2018)
News

Traffic light falls onto roadway

January 10, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

A traffic light collapsed onto the road at the intersection of the Bobby Thompson Highway and Huldah Avenue on Wednesday (10 January) creating lunchtime gridlock. Cayman 27 cameras were on the scene while CUC and National Roads Authority crews were trying to remove the fallen traffic light. The other lights at the intersection were not working prompting the RCIPS to direct traffic. The RCIPS confirmed no one was injured in the incident. The cause of the traffic light collapse is unknown. We reached out to the NRA for comment we had no response. Cayman 27 understands traffic light since has been temporarily repaired.

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Kirk Freeport Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
AI
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: