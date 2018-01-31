Trash complaints remain: Resident appeals to DEH to clear up outstanding waste

Bodden Town resident Emile S. Levy is appealing again to the Department of Environmental Health to clean up a pile of bulk waste which he claims has been sitting in his neighborhood since Christmas. He said the area has now becoming a dumping ground for outsiders who are dropping off their waste and it’s posing a serious health hazard, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter has the report.

Bodden Town resident Emile S. Levy is frustrated.

“Garbage, metal, debris of all types, in my neighborhood of Goldsmith St, Midland Acres, this street is littered with garbage by other people, even neighbors,” said Mr. Levy.

He said a pile of bulk waste has been sitting since Christmas and he’s appealing to the DEH to clean it up.

“Leaves things like this, months & months after their so call clean up, months and months after Christmas it will be here until next year if people like me don’t come out and speak about it,” said Mr. Levy.

He said the pile has been attracting outsiders to the area, they have been dumping off their waste there. While telling us his story, we came across a strong smell.

“We even find dead dogs now on Goldsmith St, lying along the roadsides until they rot and decay and there is no more,” said Mr. Levy.

Mr. Levy believes the dog carcass was dropped on this land to be abandoned, we reached out to DEH and a spokesperson says, “The department is currently doing an inventory on all outstanding waste collection, to be collected as soon as possible.” DEH is encouraging people to reach out to them.

Mr. Levy said he’s also called the department to remove a derelict car.

“It’s not there because it was invited here, it was there as a derelict vehicle by individuals that just came and dropped it in our neighborhood and took parts out of it and left it,” said Mr. Levy.

A DEH release in November said they had reduced the amount of derelict vehicles intake at the dump until further notice, but Mr. Levy said that’s not enough.

“What should we do with them, after all there is a great chance for people to work with the derelict vehicles and strip them down and perhaps government or the Cayman Islands people can have use for the parts?”

A spokesperson from the DEH said the bulk waste pointed out by Mr. Levy will be cleaned up soon.

Call The Department of Environmental Health – 949-6966

