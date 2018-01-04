Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
News

Tree mulching recycling programme begins

January 3, 2018
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

The Department of Environmental Health urges Grand Cayman residents to recycle any natural Christmas trees purchased, in its annual programme.

The programme aims to reduce the amount of waste going into the George Town landfill by recycling the trees into mulch.

It is asked all ornaments and wires first be removed before being placed in collection bins.

Bins will be provided starting January 19th at Ed Bush stadium, George Town Cricket Field, George Town landfill, Spotts dock, Frank Sound Road and George Dixon Park in East End.

The mulch will be available to the public for free from January 20th at the George Town Cricket Field.

