Truck flips in George Town

January 12, 2018
Philipp Richter
A single vehicle crash at the four-way junction near Jacques Scott in George Town causes lunchtime gridlock today (11 January.)
Police say a blue Mitsubishi pickup truck overturned just after 11 a.m. near the intersection, blocking traffic on the west bound lane of the Thomas Russel Avenue, heading into George Town.
The driver and passenger of the truck were taken to the Cayman Islands hospital and later discharged.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

