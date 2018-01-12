Truck flips in George Town

A single vehicle crash at the four-way junction near Jacques Scott in George Town causes lunchtime gridlock today (11 January.)

Police say a blue Mitsubishi pickup truck overturned just after 11 a.m. near the intersection, blocking traffic on the west bound lane of the Thomas Russel Avenue, heading into George Town.

The driver and passenger of the truck were taken to the Cayman Islands hospital and later discharged.

