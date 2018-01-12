Two boys arrested after attempting to evade police on scooter

Police arrest two boys yesterday (10 January) for several offences after they allegedly tried to evade capture on an illegal scooter.

According to the RCIPS around 1:30 p.m. yesterday, officers saw the boys riding the scooter without helmets. The boys then tried to evade the officers. They were caught near the Farmer’s market on Huldah Avenue, George Town and arrested on suspicion of offenses including; Theft, driving without being qualified, driving without insurance, using a license plate with intent to deceive and driving a vehicle with no registration.

The two are currently on police bail.

