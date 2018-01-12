Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Two boys arrested after attempting to evade police on scooter

January 12, 2018
Philipp Richter
Police arrest two boys yesterday (10 January) for several offences after they allegedly tried to evade capture on an illegal scooter.

According to the RCIPS around 1:30 p.m. yesterday, officers saw the boys riding the scooter without helmets. The boys then tried to evade the officers. They were caught near the Farmer’s market on Huldah Avenue, George Town and arrested on suspicion of offenses including; Theft, driving without being qualified, driving without insurance, using a license plate with intent to deceive and driving a vehicle with no registration.

The two are currently on police bail.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

