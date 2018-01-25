Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Two receive bravery award on Heroes Day

January 24, 2018
Felicia Rankin
Marine officer Alan Mackay and Hope Academy student Beha Hansson received bravery citations at Heroes Day celebrations in honour of their acts of heroism in a water-related tragedy last year.

The two stepped in to rescue swimmers who got into difficulties at Rum Point in March 2017.

Thailand chef 44-year-old Mongkol Srilamai passed away in that incident, but they managed to save another man who was also having difficulties in the water.

“The Royal Cayman Islands Police service previously released a statement commending both Mr. Mackay and Mr. Hansson for their brave efforts in preventing an even larger tragedy, we are honored to award their bravery citations today (22 January,)” said Master of Ceremonies Joel Francis.

On Monday (22 January) 313 people honoured at the annual Heroes Day celebrations at Heroes Square in George Town.

