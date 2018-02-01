Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Sports

Walton leaning towards University of Texas as football career takes precedent

January 31, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

As Cayman’s Jamal Walton begins his senior track and field season at Miramar High School in Florida, the 18-year-old recently took recruiting trips to multiple American colleges with hopes of continuing his amateur career in two sports.

After visits to the University of Oregon, Louisiana State University, Arizona State and University of Texas, Walton says his decision on  will be dependent on his ability to pursue a career in football (american) as well as athletics.

“They were all great, they all told me I could play football and try out for the team. I liked Texas because there was so much to do there. I had a fun time, and where I was staying wasn’t far away from everything.”

Walton holds Cayman’s national records in both the 200 and 400-meters, recently competing at the IAAF World Championships where he reached the 400 meter finals. Walton also won gold at the 2017 Under-20 Pan Am Championships in Peru, breaking the 400-meter national record with a time of 44.99 seconds.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport Generic
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: