Walton leaning towards University of Texas as football career takes precedent

As Cayman’s Jamal Walton begins his senior track and field season at Miramar High School in Florida, the 18-year-old recently took recruiting trips to multiple American colleges with hopes of continuing his amateur career in two sports.

After visits to the University of Oregon, Louisiana State University, Arizona State and University of Texas, Walton says his decision on will be dependent on his ability to pursue a career in football (american) as well as athletics.

“They were all great, they all told me I could play football and try out for the team. I liked Texas because there was so much to do there. I had a fun time, and where I was staying wasn’t far away from everything.”

Walton holds Cayman’s national records in both the 200 and 400-meters, recently competing at the IAAF World Championships where he reached the 400 meter finals. Walton also won gold at the 2017 Under-20 Pan Am Championships in Peru, breaking the 400-meter national record with a time of 44.99 seconds.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

