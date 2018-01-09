WB South MLA host New Year’s Day family fun day

Cayman’s old-time traditions are treasured by one and all on and on New Year’s Day West Bay South MLA Tara Rivers brought those traditions together in one spot as she held her annual old-time New Year’s family fun day. Families from across West Bay South gathered at the Ed Bush playing field to enjoy traditional games, art and food to welcome in the new year. One thatch vendor says highlighting Cayman’s traditions is important. Mrs. Eula E Ebanks said, “It is dying, it is dying because not a lot of people in my age bracket that is doing it and a lot of the younger ones they are not interested.”

Minister Rivers says events like these are important to encourage positivity. She said, “Its just a way to bring families. The community and start the new year of right focused on wholesome activity bringing the community together, positive energy to hopeful effect the year ahead. Last Monday’s (1 January) event was the 5th time Miss Rivers hosted the family fun day.

