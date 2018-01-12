Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Webb sentenced delayed for sixth time, new date March

January 12, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Former Cayman Islands Football Association President, CONCACAF President and FIFA Vice President Jeffrey Webb had his sentencing delayed for a sixth time Tuesday 10th January. The 53-year-old was scheduled to be sentenced in New York January 24th on charges of racketeering, conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering after pleading guilty three years ago. The new court date is set for March 7th.

In 2016, Webb was banned from football for life by FIFA’s ethics committee and fined one million dollars for taking bribes.Webb was responsible for repaying nearly seven million dollars. Webb has since been on house arrest.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

