Webb sentenced delayed for sixth time, new date March

Former Cayman Islands Football Association President, CONCACAF President and FIFA Vice President Jeffrey Webb had his sentencing delayed for a sixth time Tuesday 10th January. The 53-year-old was scheduled to be sentenced in New York January 24th on charges of racketeering, conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering after pleading guilty three years ago. The new court date is set for March 7th.

In 2016, Webb was banned from football for life by FIFA’s ethics committee and fined one million dollars for taking bribes.Webb was responsible for repaying nearly seven million dollars. Webb has since been on house arrest.

