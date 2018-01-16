Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
West Bay man charged with Burglary

January 16, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
A 53-year old West Bay man appeared in court on January 15th to face burglary charges. James Blair Ebanks was arrested January 11th after police say earlier that day he entered a home in West Bay. According to police nothing was confirmed to have been stolen in the incident.

Jevaughnie Ebanks

