A 53-year old West Bay man appeared in court on January 15th to face burglary charges. James Blair Ebanks was arrested January 11th after police say earlier that day he entered a home in West Bay. According to police nothing was confirmed to have been stolen in the incident.
West Bay man charged with Burglary
January 16, 2018
1 Min Read
