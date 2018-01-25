Westin staffers to contemplating work stoppage over gratuity issue

George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan told Cayman 27 that Westin housekeeping staff are upset about low gratuities, and are prepared if necessary to walk off the job.

Cayman 27 received an anonymous tip Wednesday morning from someone close to the situation about a potential work stoppage, but could not find a Westin employee who would comment on-camera about it.

Mr. Bryan said he has been contacted multiple times by Westin employees about workplace issues. He told Cayman 27 this friction point over gratuities is the latest in a string of issues at the West Bay Road resort.

“It is high peak season in the Cayman Islands in tourism and many of the other hotels are offering some pretty good gratuities right now, and things are doing well. We know that the Westin is at a high capacity right now in respect to persons being here, so the question is why are gratuities so low,” said Mr. Bryan.

Cayman 27 reached out to the Westin’s HR manager, who declined an on-camera interview but told us hotel management meets with staff regularly and has agreed to meet Friday with employees to discuss this gratuities issue. Cayman 27 also spoke with the resort’s general manager via telephone. He said the whole situation stems from a misunderstanding.

Mr. Bryan told Cayman 27 he has volunteered to appear at that meeting on behalf of the workers but said the hotel said he is not welcome to attend.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

