Will Cayman ever forgive CIFA? Cayman Cup struggles show lack of public trust

January 10, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman Islands Football Association President Alfredo Whittaker says the Cayman Cup is in trouble.

“There’s a big possibility of moving the tournament the Cayman Cup from February to March and the reason is that right now the hotels are really packed. We also not getting the support that we was expecting.”

Under-20 National Coach Gillie Seymour says lack of sponsorship stems from the associations past transgressions.

“We are holding onto the past, we holding onto what happened to Jeffrey Webb and all the other people that were involved into the corruption scandal, we holding onto that.”

As the tournament struggles to gain support, so to does inter-club communication. Whittaker points to Academy Sports Club ‘Mini Slam Tournament as an example.

“Every single football activity that takes place in Cayman, regardless of who organizes, CIFA should be informed and should be invited. I find it a little bit disrespectful to the association.”

Academy Technical Director Paul Byles says he has youth football’s best interest in mind.

“We need things to happen, kids need to play football. There’s a lot of talk but right now we want to play football. That’s what we’re doing, it’s very simple.”

With youth leagues for under-11, under-13, under-15 and under-17’s all tentatively scheduled to commence January 27th. Seymour says the association needs to do a better job of conveying that information to the public.

“CIFA executives also need to come out and be more transparent to the public not just to their members in a room at a hotel.”

The postponement of the Cayman Cup may just be a setback, but Seymour says the lack of support points to a bleak future.

“Support the youth because if you don’t, the same youth will be the ones that tear it down.”

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

