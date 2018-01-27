With an Olympic record of 36 medals (as a unified country) Germany is arguably the most successful luge nation at the games. Let’s take a look at some of the faces you may see atop the podium at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang starting February 8th.
-
Winter Olympics: German luge dominance
January 26, 2018
1 Min Read
Jordan Armenise
