Winter Olympics: German luge dominance

January 26, 2018
Jordan Armenise
With an Olympic record of 36 medals (as a unified country) Germany is arguably the most successful luge nation at the games. Let’s take a look at some of the faces you may see atop the podium at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang starting February 8th.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

