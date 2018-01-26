American siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani may not have planned to be an Olympic figure skating duo, but they are enjoying every second of the journey. Meet this unique team in another look at some of the Olympians you’ll see in Pyeongchang starting February 8th at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Winter Olympics: Siblings, figure skaters, Olympians
January 26, 2018
