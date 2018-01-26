Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
2018 Winter Olympics Sports

Winter Olympics: Siblings, figure skaters, Olympians

January 26, 2018
Jordan Armenise
American siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani may not have planned to be an Olympic figure skating duo, but they are enjoying every second of the journey. Meet this unique team in another look at some of the Olympians you’ll see in Pyeongchang starting February 8th at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

