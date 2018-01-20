Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
2018 Winter Olympics Sports

Winter Olympics: Steven Bradbury’s unbelievable victory in ’02

January 19, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Australia’s four-time Olympic speed skater Steven Bradbury had just one bronze to his name (1994 Lillehammer) going into the Salt Lake City games in 2002 and was not considered a favorite to medal. Let’s head to the finals of the men’s 1000-meter shot track speed skating to see how the Aussie made history.

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

