Australia’s four-time Olympic speed skater Steven Bradbury had just one bronze to his name (1994 Lillehammer) going into the Salt Lake City games in 2002 and was not considered a favorite to medal. Let’s head to the finals of the men’s 1000-meter shot track speed skating to see how the Aussie made history.
-
Winter Olympics: Steven Bradbury’s unbelievable victory in ’02
January 19, 2018
1 Min Read
Jordan Armenise
