It was one of the biggest controversies in Olympic history and it changed the sport of figure skating forever. Salt Lake City 2002, the Canadian figure skating pair Jamie Sale and David Pelletier were well on their way to a gold medal until a judge’s controversy turned the games upside down.
Winter Olympics: Unforgettable figure skating controversy in ’02 Salt Lake
January 19, 2018
1 Min Read
