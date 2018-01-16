Woman arrested for DUI after vehicle slams into Agua Restaurant fence

Another weekend, another list of drunk drivers wreaking havoc on the roads.

Including one incident in George Town where police say a 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after her vehicle jumped a curb and slammed into a fence in back of Agua Restaurant, in Galleria Plaza.

Police say they responded to a report of the incident around 4:15 a.m. Saturday (13 January) .

The woman driving was breathalyzed and found to have a blood alcohol content of .146 percent. The legal limit is .08 percent.

She was later granted bail.

This wasn’t the only drinking and driving related incident on the roads. An RCIPS spokesperson says the department will be releasing a DUI roundup in the coming days.

