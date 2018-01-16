Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Woman arrested for DUI after vehicle slams into Agua Restaurant fence

January 16, 2018
Kevin Morales
Another weekend, another list of drunk drivers wreaking havoc on the roads.

Including one incident in George Town where police say a 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after her vehicle jumped a curb and slammed into a fence in back of Agua Restaurant, in Galleria Plaza.

Police say they responded to a report of the incident around 4:15 a.m. Saturday (13 January) .
The woman driving was breathalyzed and found to have a blood alcohol content of .146 percent. The legal limit is .08 percent.

She was later granted bail.

This wasn’t the only drinking and driving related incident on the roads. An RCIPS spokesperson says the department will be releasing a DUI roundup in the coming days.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

