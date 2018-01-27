Woman in court for an alleged status scam

A George Town woman appears in court for allegedly conning a man of $1.9 million in a Cayman status scheme. Judith Douglas made her first Grand Court appearance today (26 January) on charges including obtaining property by deception. She pleaded not guilty. She is accused of obtaining the money from Nathaniel Robb with the promise of Caymanian status and a Cayman Islands passport. Ms. Douglas has been released on conditional residential bail. She has to surrender her passport and was restricted from applying for any other travel documents. Ms. Douglas also has to report to police three days a week. She was warned not to contact any of the prosecution witnesses. She will be back in court on 23 February.
