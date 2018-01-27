Work permit fraud allegations under investigation, confirms Ministry

Immigration Chief Officer Wesley Howell told Cayman 27 the department’s compliance and enforcement team has investigated more than 500 complaints, and that’s just over the last six months.

Mr. Howell confirmed its ongoing investigations include a look into two anonymous letters obtained by Cayman 27. These documents allege multiple individuals are promising work in the Cayman Islands, and charging up to $25,000 dollars in a work permit scam.

These individuals are allegedly targeting workers in East Asia, who are then issued temporary work permits here in Cayman. Once they arrive to take up employment, the letters allege there is no job.

“The investigations that are ongoing are around folks charging individuals for work permits, for processing work permits, for recommendations, and even to the level of work permit frauds. Because the investigations are ongoing, I don’t want to go into too much detail, but you can look forward to some action on that,” Mr. Howell told Cayman 27.

He said the enforcement team is working hard on a variety of labour-related issues.

He told Cayman 27 there have been six arrests for working outside of work permits this week.

