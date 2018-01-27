Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Work permit fraud allegations under investigation, confirms Ministry

January 26, 2018
Joe Avary
Immigration Chief Officer Wesley Howell told Cayman 27 the department’s compliance and enforcement team has investigated more than 500 complaints, and that’s just over the last six months.

Mr. Howell confirmed its ongoing investigations include a look into two anonymous letters obtained by Cayman 27. These documents allege multiple individuals are promising work in the Cayman Islands, and charging up to $25,000 dollars in a work permit scam.

These individuals are allegedly targeting workers in East Asia, who are then issued temporary work permits here in Cayman. Once they arrive to take up employment, the letters allege there is no job.

“The investigations that are ongoing are around folks charging individuals for work permits, for processing work permits, for recommendations, and even to the level of work permit frauds. Because the investigations are ongoing, I don’t want to go into too much detail, but you can look forward to some action on that,” Mr. Howell told Cayman 27.

He said the enforcement team is working hard on a variety of labour-related issues.

He told Cayman 27 there have been six arrests for working outside of work permits this week.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

