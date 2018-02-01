Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Sports

Ziemniak double clears in two classes at second National Jumping Show

January 31, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

It was a Cayman Islands Jumping Series first Sunday 28th January as Olivia Ziemniak posted double clears in both the 60 and 70 centimeter courses riding ‘Amarilla’ at the second National Jumping Show of the Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation season.

Sisters Jessica McTaggart-Giuzio and Jodie McTaggart battled it out at the more difficult 90 centimeter course. In the end, it was the elder Jessica coming out on top riding ‘Sunday’s Edition’ with only 4 faults over two rounds. Jodie finished 2nd riding ‘Nala’ with eight faults overall.

Next up on the Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation schedule is 3rd of four National Jumping competition, taking place 4th-8th March 4th starting at 8:00 am at the Equestrian Center in George Town.

Here’s a look at all the winners from CIEF’s National Jumping Show 2:
60cm Pony Abbey Swartz riding Teddy
60cm Horse Olivia Ziemniak riding Amarilla
70cm Pony Megan Swartz riding Zeus
70cm Horse Olivia Ziemniak riding Amarilla
80cm Pony Leah Alberga riding Moon Lady
80cm Horse Jodie McTaggart riding Nala
90cm Open Jessica McTaggart-Giuzio riding Sunday’s Edition

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Kirk Freeport Generic
Clean Gas
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: