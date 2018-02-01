Ziemniak double clears in two classes at second National Jumping Show

It was a Cayman Islands Jumping Series first Sunday 28th January as Olivia Ziemniak posted double clears in both the 60 and 70 centimeter courses riding ‘Amarilla’ at the second National Jumping Show of the Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation season.

Sisters Jessica McTaggart-Giuzio and Jodie McTaggart battled it out at the more difficult 90 centimeter course. In the end, it was the elder Jessica coming out on top riding ‘Sunday’s Edition’ with only 4 faults over two rounds. Jodie finished 2nd riding ‘Nala’ with eight faults overall.

Next up on the Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation schedule is 3rd of four National Jumping competition, taking place 4th-8th March 4th starting at 8:00 am at the Equestrian Center in George Town.

Here’s a look at all the winners from CIEF’s National Jumping Show 2:

60cm Pony Abbey Swartz riding Teddy

60cm Horse Olivia Ziemniak riding Amarilla

70cm Pony Megan Swartz riding Zeus

70cm Horse Olivia Ziemniak riding Amarilla

80cm Pony Leah Alberga riding Moon Lady

80cm Horse Jodie McTaggart riding Nala

90cm Open Jessica McTaggart-Giuzio riding Sunday’s Edition

