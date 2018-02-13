13 months on and no further updates on ACC Immigration probe

13 months and 13 arrests later and still there is no word on the progress of the Anti-Corruption Commission’s probe involving Immigration officials.

Last January the ACC started the probe. However, the circumstances of the investigation were never revealed.

Five public officials were arrested in relation to this matter, the last being in November 2017. Today (20 February) we reached out to the ACC for an update on the investigation.

Their response, “The Commission has no further updates available at this time as the matter is ongoing. As soon as we are in a position to do so, the Commission will make a further statement.”

