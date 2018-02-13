Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
Crime News

13 months on and no further updates on ACC Immigration probe

February 20, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

13 months and 13 arrests later and still there is no word on the progress of the Anti-Corruption Commission’s probe involving Immigration officials.
Last January the ACC started the probe. However, the circumstances of the investigation were never revealed.
Five public officials were arrested in relation to this matter, the last being in November 2017. Today (20 February) we reached out to the ACC for an update on the investigation.
Their response, “The Commission has no further updates available at this time as the matter is ongoing. As soon as we are in a position to do so, the Commission will make a further statement.”

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport Generic
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: