16 more affordable homes coming to Bodden Town

Today (7 February) Government broke ground for 16 more new affordable housing units in Bodden Town and they come with a $2.5 million construction price tag. The National Housing Development Trust turned the sod for Phase Two of its affordable housing initiative and they say the funding for these homes came from the sales of previous NHDT home sales. Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said that prior to this project some 25 homes were built and he is happy with the progress. He said, “I think things are moving very well certainly in the right direction and we look forward to being able to have another phase of this development in George Town and subsequently in West Bay. According to the NHDT to qualify for affordable housing, you must Caymanian and employed. Single applicants must earn less than $36, 0000 a year or couple applicants must earn $50,000 or less a year.

