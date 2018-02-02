2nd cohort of SNAP programme begins

The Family Resource Centre is kicking off their second cohort of the Stop Now and Plan programme, Snap, this week. It’s a programme for parents dealing with children who are experiencing behavioral issues and getting into trouble.

Those at the FRC said the first cohort of the 13-week course was pleased with the results. The FRC said they are hoping for four to five families in this second course. The new course is targeting children between the ages of six and eleven to help them learn coping skills.

“One of the things that parents have shared is that the children are showing more self-control, there is more emotion regulation, they are not getting in as many fights either with their siblings or with their classmates at school,” said Miles Ruby, Programme Facilitator.

Mrs. Ruby said the programme is free, but there is a screening process before families are selected. To learn more visit http://www.frc.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/wrchome

