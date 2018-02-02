Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
News

2nd cohort of SNAP programme begins

February 5, 2018
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

The Family Resource Centre is kicking off their second cohort of the Stop Now and Plan programme, Snap, this week. It’s a programme for parents dealing with children who are experiencing behavioral issues and getting into trouble.

Those at the FRC said the first cohort of the 13-week course was pleased with the results. The FRC said they are hoping for four to five families in this second course. The new course is targeting children between the ages of six and eleven to help them learn coping skills.

“One of the things that parents have shared is that the children are showing more self-control, there is more emotion regulation, they are not getting in as many fights either with their siblings or with their classmates at school,” said Miles Ruby, Programme Facilitator.

Mrs. Ruby said the programme is free, but there is a screening process before families are selected. To learn more visit http://www.frc.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/wrchome

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Kirk Freeport Generic
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: